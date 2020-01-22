Jennifer Aniston Owns THESE Ridiculously Expensive Things & The List Will Shock You!

Jennifer Aniston is a popular name in Hollywood. She has been giving her fans major fashion goals since her debut in the film and television industry. She is currently seen in season 2 of Apple TV's The Morning Show. Jennifer Aniston seems to have kickstarted the New Year with a bang.

The stunning F.R.I.E.N.D.S actor is always making headlines for her controversial personal life, especially after her complicated relationship with popular actor Brad Pitt. Apart from her personal life, Jennifer Aniston's lavish lifestyle and list of the unrealistically luxurious things owned by her is something you need to have a look at.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

List of expensive things owned by Jennifer Aniston

1.The Luxurious Beverly Hills Estate

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Beverly Hills Mansion in L.A was the talk of the town of the now-divorced couple. Amidst all the properties co-owned by Jennifer Aniston, the Beverly Hills mansion is said to be the most luxurious one.

The mansion reportedly costs over a whopping USD 13.1 million. The estate has four rooms, spread over an area of 12,000 square feet. The mansion is now for sale starting from USD 56 million.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston's Instagram Gives Us A Peek Into Her Style Statements

2. Luxurious Cars

Jenny seemingly has a fetish for fancy cars, she owns every high-end luxury car you can think of-from a Bentley worth $214,000 to a Porsche Panamera worth $100,000.

3.Million-dollar apartment in New York City

This is yet another Jennifer Aniston property which is solely owned by her. The 50-year-old actor owns a magnificent apartment in Gramercy Park in the city of New York. The apartment costs over an astounding figure of USD 8.7 million.

The apartment covers over 2,873 square feet. Jennifer Aniston’s property is on the ninth floor.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Did Something Funny & Smart To Keep Her Dress Wrinkle-free For SAG Awards

4.High-end Designer Furniture

Owning French designer Jean Royère's furniture is nothing short of a dream. Jennifer owns an opulently premium Jean Royere sofa, which costs over a whopping $754,000. Not just this sofa, all the furniture Aniston owns is reportedly custom-made by the biggest designers across the globe.

5. Premium home at Bird Street in Hollywood Hills

If you are already stunned after reading Jennifer Aniston's expensive homes, then this one might just shock you a little more. Recently Jennifer and her beau Justin Theroux headed for a split. Even though the property they were living in was originally owned by Justin, yet the couple managed to separate the property amicably. Jennifer Aniston now owns two homes on prime locations in Bel-air.

6. Hollywood Hills apartment

Located in the Hollywood Hills area in Bird Streets is another Jennifer Aniston property. It is a two-bedroom apartment worth USD 742,500.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt's Combined Net Worth Is Jaw-dropping!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.