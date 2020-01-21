Jennifer Aniston Did Something Funny & Smart To Keep Her Dress Wrinkle-free For SAG Awards

Actor Jennifer Aniston had to lean back very carefully before hitting the red carpet at the SAG Awards 2020. She had to ensure no undesirable wrinkles would ruin the satin on her Dior gown. The award-winning actor cranked that recline lever and leaned way back in her car seat. Later, Jennifer Aniston revealed this delicate balancing act in a photo snapped before she headed off to pick up her trophy for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series,” which she shared to Instagram a day after the award show. Jennifer also gave a peace sign which was like the cherry on top.

Jennifer Aniston’s Dior dress was silky and smooth. In the next picture shared by Jenifer Aniston, her gown was spread across her bathtub with her trophy taking all the attention. Jennifer’s gown had noticeable dirt stains along the hem, but they paled in comparison to Jen’s shiny new trophy that she earned for her dynamite lead role in the Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. Jen placed the two SAGs mementoes on the rim of her marble bathtub, and her stilettos from the award show lay on the floor nearby. Check out Jennifer Aniston's photos below.

Also read | Brad Pitt Talks About His 'great Friends' At 2020 SAG Awards

Also read | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Share A Priceless Moment At The SAG Awards; See Pictures

Fans were however not too preoccupied with many wrinkles on Jennifer’s dress, though. They were much focused on the backstage reunion between Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt at the SAG Awards 2020. Photos of the duo catching up quickly vent viral all over the internet. The picture was seen Brad Pitt photographed grabbing Jennifer Aniston’s wrist as her hand rested on his suit jacket. They both seemed to have embraced in a long hug. They exchanged pleasantries and were visibly excited for each other.

Also read | Hilary Duff Goes 'OMG' As Brad Pitt Pauses To Watch Aniston's Speech At SAG Awards

Also read | SAG Awards 2020: Jennifer-Alex, Sophie-Joe & Other Couples Who Sizzled At The Red-carpet

Image courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.