Jennifer Aniston Says 'we Cannot Outrun COVID-19'; Asks Fans To 'wear A Damn Mask'

Recently, Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston gave fans a glimpse of what it is to fight the novel Coronavirus infection on her Instagram handle, as she shared a picture of her friend Kevin from the hospital. As seen in the picture shared, Kevin can be seen lying unconscious on a bed, while he is being treated with the help of a ventilator. Take a look at the post:

Jennifer Aniston says we cannot outrun COVID-19

Warning fans of the dangers of COVID-19, Jennifer Aniston wrote that one shouldn’t be so naive to think that he/she can outrun this contagious disease. The actor also urged fans to wear a 'damn mask', as she shared a picture with her FRIENDS co-star Courteney Cox, which features the actors posing for a selfie in a matching denim mask. Here is what the actor wrote:

"This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is COVID. This is real. We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask. Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. COVID affects all ages. PS:- this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers 🙏🏼❤️"

Jennifer Aniston recently turned to her Instagram handle to reveal that her stunning 1995 portrait, which was clicked by photographer Mark Seliger, was put up for auction for collecting funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. If the reports are to be believed, the picture had become quite a sensation back in the day. Reportedly, besides Jennifer Aniston's iconic picture, portraits of other Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, were also auctioned off by photographer Seliger, proceeds of which went towards various charity funds across America, which aim to aid the Government's efforts to fight the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Coronavirus pandemic in the US

With more than 3.78 million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Russia and India combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 4,06,000 cases, followed by California and Florida. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 1,42,229 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world.

