Jennifer Aniston's Doppelganger From California Is Taking The Internet By Storm; See Pic

A lookalike of Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston has taken the internet by storm. The Jennifer Aniston lookalike was recently discovered by fans through a hairstylist’s Instagram handle it sure made fans rub their eyes in disbelief. The picture of Jennifer’s look-alike is sure to leave you stunned.

Recently, a California-based hairstylist Stephanie Carrillo shared a picture of her client, Caitlin on her Instagram handle. And what stunned netizens were her resemblance with actor Jennifer Aniston. In the picture, Caitlin can be seen in a layered wavy hairdo, well-applied eyeliner and long lashes, well-done brows and glossy lips. Along with the picture, hairstylist, Stephanie Carrillo wrote saying, “I can assure you she is not Jennifer Aniston!”. Take a look at Caitlin’s picture below.

This picture sent netizens in a tizzy, they sure couldn’t differentiate if it was Caitlin or Jennifer. Netizens flooded the comment section with heaps of praises for Caitlin some were even confused about the entire situation. One of the users wrote, “Rachel is that you?!?!”, referring Caitlin to Jennifer’s character from the hit show FRIENDS. The other user wrote, “I see it! She’s a double... cute as a button! I agree Jennifer is one of My favourite Actress and This gal does look like her thank you for sharing...” Take a look at a few more comments below:

During a recent interview with a chat show, Carrillo went on to speak about her client Caitlin where she went on to reveal that Caitlin has been her long-time client. She also revealed that all her transformations have been reposted by several users going gaga over it. Carrillo also revealed that many people kept saying, ‘Is it, Jennifer? Hello Rachel Green? We’ve had fun.”

Caitlin, on the other hand, spoke about how she has been receiving such compliments for a long time. She revealed that ever since high school people used to ask her if she is Rachel from FRIENDS and some even keep telling her that she looks just like Jennifer Aniston. Caitlin also said that as per she thinks Jennifer is far more beautiful. And is sincerely flattered by the comparison. She further added that even before the comments, she has been a huge fan of Jennifer and said that she is gorgeous inside and out.

