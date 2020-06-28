Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes Nominated Movies & Series That Cannot Be Missed

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most loved Hollywood actresses who rose to prominence with her role as Rachel Green in the NBC sitcom titled Friends. The actor has won many awards in her career for her TV roles as well as for her movies. Check out the list of Jennifer Aniston movies that received nominations in the Golden Globes awards. The Golden Globe Awards are actually issued by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Jennifer Aniston's Golden Globes journey:

Friends - Golden Globes Winner

Jennifer Aniston received the Best Actress award for her performance in the "Television Series Musical or Comedy" category. She also received another nomination as the Best Supporting Actress in the "series, Miniseries or Television Film" category at the Golden Globes. Friends is an internationally loved popular American sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman. The series lasted up to 10 seasons. The main cast of the TV series included Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The series is based on the life of 6 friends who are in their 20s and 30s while they take on life living in Manhattan, New York City, USA.

Image courtesy: A still from Friends

Cake - Nominee

Jennifer Aniston received the nomination for the "Best Actress in a Motion Picture" award in the drama category for her role in the film titled Cake. The movie was released in 2014 and starred Aniston along with Adriana Barraza, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Anna Kendrick, and Sam Worthington. Even though the movie did not receive box office success, however, Aniston's dramatic performance was well received by her fans and even the critics. The movie received awards and nominations in the SAG awards as well.

The Morning Show - Nominee

Jennifer Aniston received two nominations in the Golden Globes awards. One in the "Best Actress – Television Series Drama" category while other in the "Best Television Series – Drama (as Producer)" category. The Morning Show is a drama TV series based on the concept of how the TV news is broadcasted from the news station and the mechanics that go behind it. Aniston plays the role of a top shot TV anchor until her co-anchor gets fired. After which she has to struggle to keep her job. The cast included stellar performances by the actors including Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. The show is apparently inspired by Brian Stelter's book titled Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

Promo Image courtesy: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

