Jennifer Aniston Shares Video Of Breonna Taylor & Sister 'living Their Lives'; Watch

Recently, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen video of Breonna Taylor and her sister ‘living their lives’. As seen in the video shared, Breonna Taylor and her sister can be seen emulating the lyrics to a popular song. With the video shared, Jennifer Aniston requested her fans to ‘make noise, make phone calls, and demand justice’ for the senseless murder by the police officers. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's post:

Adding to the same, Jennifer Aniston further revealed that the police officers have not been arrested yet and it breaks her heart. Here is what the actor wrote: “This is a video of #BreonnaTaylor and her little sister just living their lives. Breonna is one of many Black people in America who have been senselessly killed by police officers. The officers who broke into her house while she was sleeping and shot her eight times, STILL have not been arrested. It’s unacceptable and it breaks my heart. ðŸ’” While we mourn with her family and the rest of the country, please #SayHerName... Make noise, make phone calls, and demand justice. America has A LOT of work to do - so I made a to-do list. Swipe, and share it, tweet it, scream it, sing it, print it out, send it to your friends. Whatever you can do. Let’s get going âœ”ï¸ðŸ“² More in my bio ðŸ™ðŸ¼".

Jennifer Aniston has been voicing her opinions on social media about the police brutality in America. The actor recently shared a snap of George Floyd and wrote: "This is not Done". The actor also shared a message from a young African American boy, who sang a song about being an African American in the USA. Take a look:

Breonna Taylor's death:

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman, was shot by Louisville police when they executed a 'no-knock' warrant while she slept in her home on March 13. Reportedly, the shooting took place at the home Taylor, a front-line health care worker, shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Reportedly, her house was raided by three plainclothes officers. As per reports, the LMPD officers fired over twenty shots and Breonna Taylor was shot eight times.

