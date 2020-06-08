George Floyd’s death: Jennifer Aniston donates USD 1 million to several charities

The death of George Floyd has sparked outrage and protests against police brutality and racial injustice in the US. To support 'Black Lives Matter' campaign, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston also came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and has donated USD 1 million to several Racial Justice Charities following George Floyd's death. The donation was made to the organisations who are working hard to remove racial disparities from the world.

Jennifer Aniston donates USD 1 million

As per reports of an International media, showing her concerns towards the same, Friends alum Jennifer Aniston has quietly donated to several charity organizations. This also included Colors Of Change. A source of the media outlet reportedly said that the actress has spread out her charitable donations to several "worthy organizations" which are sincerely dedicated to the battle against systemic racism and discrimination. Apart from this, according to reports, she has donated USD 1 Million to different charities for the same purpose.

Time and again, the actress has also expressed her disappointment over racial injustice on social media as well. Sometime back, the 51-year-old actress took to her social media handle to share a snap of George Floyd and wrote: "This is not Done". The actor also shared a message from a young African American boy, who sang a song about being an African American in the USA.



Apart from this, the actress even gathered funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. Jennifer Aniston recently turned to her Instagram handle to reveal that her stunning 1995 portrait, which was clicked by photographer Mark Seliger, was put up for auction to collect funds.



