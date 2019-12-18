Jennifer Aniston's Five Soundtracks That She Has To Her Credit

Jennifer Aniston, popular for her character of Rachel Green in the Tv show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is also seen in many movies. She is seen in around 30 movies. The actor has tried her hands at singing too. The actor has appeared in commercials and many music videos throughout her career.Here are the top 5 soundtracks that Jeniffer Aniston has to her credit.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Jennifer Aniston played the character of Rachel Green in this popular television show which aired in the 90s. Rachel Green was a girl who stayed along with Monica Geller and her other friends. She was introduced as a bride who runs away from her wedding and when she meets her high school friends, her life changes completely.

Push and Pull

In 2018, Jennifer Aniston featured in a Netflix movie, Dumplin' in which she played the role of beauty pageant winner who has an oversize daughter. The story actually starts when her daughter decides to sign up for the beauty pageant contest. Jennifer Aniston along with Dolly Parton and Danielle Macdonald, lend her voice for this soundtrack, Push and Pull.

The Morning Show - Season 1

A recently released The Morning Show features Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The actor is shown as a host of a Tv show in which she starts hosting. In the first season of the show, Jennifer Aniston is asked to sing a song and the audience were stunnned to find out that the actor was actually a good singer.

HAERTS

In 2015, Jennifer Aniston featured in the film Cake. She played the role of a woman who suffers chronic pain and seeks out to help a widower. In this movie, the song Haerts is something we can give to her credit. Her character was most talked about and even appreciated by critics.

I want to be in love

Melissa Etheridge released an album song in 2001, and Jennifer Aniston was featured in the song. in the video, Jennifer Aniston was seen partying and meeting a few characters on her way. The entire music video is a black and white video, directed by David Hogan.

