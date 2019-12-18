Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About Her Troubled Relationship With Her Mother

Jennifer Aniston, who is mostly known for her role of Rachel Green in the American sitcom FRIENDS, is among the most popular actors working in Hollywood. She made a name for herself at a young age, and was adored by a huge adherent fan base. But things have not always been good for her. She stated that she had a difficult childhood, and has a strained relationship with her mother. Read on to know more about the whole story:

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with her mother

In an interview with a leading entertainment magazine, the FRIENDS actor opened up about her relationship with her mother Nancy Dow, who is an actor herself. She started that her relationship with her mother shaped her into what the actor is today. Aniston said that from a young age she witnessed the dissolution of her parent’s marriage, which ultimately led to a childhood, where she had to deal with an emotionally drained mother. Talking about her mother the actor said that she was from a world of, ‘take better care of yourself’ and ‘put your face on.’

Aniston said that eventually the two grew apart and drifted away, but as Aniston matured, she realised that her mother, who was also an actor, was trying her best as a mother, especially as a single mother. She stated that her mother said all those things because she really loved her. She added that her mother was not trying to be rude and cold-hearted, and unknowingly gave Jen the scars that she later had to deal with by spending a lot of money, which can be a reference to her sessions with a counsellor. Jen added that her mother tried her best to raise her daughter, while being a single mother, which was quite difficult in the 80s.

