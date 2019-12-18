Jennifer Aniston's Beauty And Fitness Secrets Are OUT And You Can Steal It Too!

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston currently appears alongside her former costar Reese Witherspoon on the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. The 50-year-old Aniston looks no more than 30 years of age and her religious daily schedule and fitness regime are the ones to be credited for. Here is all about the Murder mystery star's fitness regime.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston's 2019 Net Worth: The 'Friends' Star' Journey From Leprechaun To Now

Jennifer Aniston's fitness secret

In an interview with a leading women's magazine, Jennifer Aniston's trainer Leyon Azubuike revealed that Aniston works out for seven days a week where each session times for an hour and a half. Azubuike revealed that they mix up their workout routines from boxing, rope jumping, strength training where they work out the most with resistance bands. In another interview with fitness magazine, the Aveeno ambassador Aniston revealed that she has always followed the "self-care" campaign (#MomentForMe) even before it was a "thing". She starts her day with meditation, coffee and then follows it up with exercise. Aniston mentions that she loves cardio workouts, performing yoga exercises and "interval training". Talking about her wellness ritual, she says that she never misses having an infrared sauna once in a while for skin detoxification and cell rejuvenation. She pampers herself every week with a Sunday spa and including a mini facial with her Aveeno kit. For injury recovery, she opts for cryotherapy which seemed to work well with her body. For an enriching and pumping breakfast, she has a shake made by mixing protein powder, spinach, vitamin C powder, maca powder, and berries.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon's Bromance-y Moments That They Shared

Jennifer Aniston news

Jennifer Aniston made viral social media news in 2019 by breaking the Guinness World Record for gaining the fastest one million followers. The record was earlier held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account. Apart from making viral news, Jennifer Aniston will be seen appearing in many movies scheduled for a 2020 release. Her upcoming movies in 2020 include The Goree Girls, First Ladies (Netflix series), Significant Others, Puma, and Fixer.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

ALSO READ| Courteney Cox Compares Herself To Caitlyn Jenner, Leaves Jennifer Aniston In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.