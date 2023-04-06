Jennifer Aniston Spent First FRIENDS Paycheck On THIS

Jennifer Aniston received popular acclaim and became a household name with the release of the 1994 sitcom, FRIENDS. The show gave the actress immense fame and she has been vocal about how it impacted her future. In her latest conversation, the actress revealed what she did with her first paycheck from the series.

Earlier, Jennnifer had shared that when she was younger, she always had the desire to buy the Mercedes 270 SL car. In a recent interview with Popsugar, the Murder Mystery actress confessed that she did buy the vintage car for $13,000. She called the car a ‘25-year-old mistake.’ She shared that she drove the car only two times before it broke down and she could never drive it again.

Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reprised their roles from the 2019 Hollywood movie, Murder Mystery. The sequel to the movie was released recently. The sequel narrates the story of the events that transpired during an Indian wedding. Jennifer was seen in Indian ethnic attire in the movie. She wore an ivory chikankari saree. Talking about the lehenga to PTI, Jennifer shared that she did not expect it to be so heavy and she has massive respect for beautiful Indian women who have to wear such clothes.

Jennifer Aniston’s comment on FRIENDS

Recently, in another interview, Jennifer addressed the outrage caused by FRIENDS over the years. The 1990s sitcom made headlines again when people started pointing out how the series did not age well and was filled with problematic notions. To this Jennifer admitted that even though they did not intend for it to be like that, they should have been careful with the contents of the show. She also added that now there is a whole generation of people who have grown to find the series offensive.