Jennifer Aniston Has A Special Guest At Her Christmas Celebration

A few months ago, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, set a new world record by becoming the only person to have crossed one million followers on Instagram in less than five hours. Aniston, who resisted joining social media for a long time, finally budged to the concept when she felt social media was "not that scary", revealed the Friends actor in an interview.

Ever since her Instagram debut, the actor has been treating her fans with glimpses of her life and celebrations. The popular Hollywood star recently posted a picture of herself with fellow actors and friends Rita Wilson, Laura Dem, and her stylist Chris McMillan. With the adorable picture, she posted a message for all her fans. She said, "Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room. Happy Holidays!"

Aniston's tree-trimming celebrations

Jennifer Aniston, whose Christmas parties have always been the talk of the town, did not miss throwing an extravagant party for her friends and family this year, which reportedly starts with tree-trimming. The actor recently hosted a tree-trimming party for her friends and family from the entertainment industry which was reportedly attended by many A-list Hollywood stars, including her ex-husband Brad Pitt, besides other Hollywood personalities like Justin Theroux, Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Arnett.

Upcoming movies of Jennifer Aniston

On the professional front, Jennifer Aniston is busy with her TV series, The Morning Show. The series, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon in the lead, narrates the life of journalists, who host America's morning show. Besides the series, Jennifer reportedly also has a biographical-drama, titled The Fixer, in the pipeline.

