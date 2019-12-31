Jennifer Aniston's Star Journey Beyond The Hit Sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. is one of the most iconic sitcoms which is thoroughly loved by its fans to date. All the characters from the sitcom are considered iconic and all the fans of the sitcom might instantly remember Rachel Green from Friends, played by Jennifer Aniston who recently took the internet by storm after opening an account on Instagram. Jennifer started working as an actor at an early age. She is best known as Rachel from Friends but has a great career trajectory otherwise too. Hence, here is Jennifer Aniston's claim to fame journey besides Friends.

1) Bruce Almighty

Bruce Almighty is an American fantasy comedy which released in 2003. The film is helmed by Tom Shadyac and is written by Steve Koren, Mark O'Keefe and Steve Oedekerk. Bruce Almighty stars and ensemble cast comprising Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman, Jennifer Aniston and many more playing key roles in the movie.

2) The Break-Up

It is an American romantic comedy-drama which released in 2006 and stars Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston in the lead roles. The Break-Up is directed by Peyton Reed and is written by Jay Lavender and Jeremy Garelick while it is produced by Universal Pictures.

3) Marley & Me

Marley & Me is a 2008 American comedy-drama which stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston in the lead roles as Marley's owners. The film is helmed by David Frankel and is written by Scott Frank and Don Roos. It is based on the memoir of the same name by John Grogan.

4) Horrible Bosses

It is a 2011 American black comedy which is directed by Seth Gordon and stars an ensemble cast comprising Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey, and Jamie Foxx. The film is written by Michael Markowitz, John Francis Daley, and Jonathan Goldstein and is based on a story by Markowitz.

5) Office Space

Office Space is a comedy film released in 1999. The film is both written and directed by Mike Judge. The film stars Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, Gary Cole, Stephen Root, David Herman, Ajay Naidu, and Diedrich Bader that satirizes the everyday work life of a typical mid-to-late-1990s software company, focusing on a handful of individuals fed up with their jobs

6) The Good Girl

It is a 2002 American black comedy-drama which stars Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal and John C. Reilly in the lead roles. The Good Girl is directed by Miguel Arteta while the script is written by Mike White.

