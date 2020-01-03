Jennifer Aniston's Best Romantic Comedy Movies To Watch On A Date Night

Jennifer Aniston is among the finest actors in Hollywood today. The world knows her mostly for her iconic role on the TV series F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Rachel Green was one of the most popular characters from the sitcom hit. Jennifer Aniston has also featured in some great movies and television shows. Here are the best rom-coms of Jennifer Aniston every fan must watch.

Jennifer Aniston's best rom-coms

The Good Girl (2002)

The Good Girl is a Miguel Arteta directorial. The movie has Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Deborah Rush in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a discount store clerk, who has an affair with a stock boy who considers himself the incarnation of Holden Caulfield.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green's most popular and trending hairstyles

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Bounty Hunter saw Jennifer Aniston pairing up with Gerard Butler. The movie is a romantic comedy with an action twist. Directed by romantic comedy veteran Andy Tennant, the film saw Butler, a bounty hunter, chasing down his ex-wife, Aniston, a reporter trying to solve a murder.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston movies that need to be included in your binge-watch list

Rumor Has It (2005)

Rumor Has It is a sequel based on the 1963 novel The Graduate. Jennifer Aniston starred alongside Mark Ruffalo and Kevin Costner. Aniston played Sarah Huttinger, an obituary and wedding writer who goes home for her sister’s wedding. During her trip, she learns that her mother had an affair and that her father, Earl, might not be her father after all.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's star journey beyond the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

Along Came Polly (2004)

Along Came Polly, released in 2004, saw Aniston teaming up with comedy veteran Ben Stiller for the first time. The movie is about Reuben Feffer and Polly Prince, played by Stiller and Aniston respectively who are rekindling an old high school romance following a breakup. The film, written and directed by John Hamburg.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston has come a long way since F.R.I.E.N.D.S;here are her list of achievements

Picture Perfect (1997)

Picture Perfect was an initial career breakthrough movie of Jennifer Aniston. In the film, Jennifer is seen playing Kate Mosely who falls in love with Nick, played by Jay Mohr. The film follows the trials and tribulations of Kate and Nick’s relationship. The film, directed by Erwin Stoff, was released to mixed reviews from critics.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.