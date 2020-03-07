Jennifer Aniston's Best Scenes From 'Friends With Money' Will Compel You To Watch The Film

Jennifer Aniston has managed to carve a niche for herself in the hearts of movie-buffs with her stellar onscreen performances. Be it her performance as Rachel Karen Green in FRIENDS or Rose O'Reilly from We're the Millers, Jennifer Aniston has time and again proved her mettle as an actor.

However, Jennifer’s performance in Friends with Money stands out, since the actor was seen in a never-seen-before avatar. In the movie, Jennifer Aniston plays a teacher, who quits her job and finds herself working as a maid to make ends meet while she is surrounded by friends who quite are well off. Here are some of Jennifer’s best moments from Friends with Money.

The sample product scene

As seen in the film, Jennifer Aniston goes to a cosmetic store in her neighbourhood and requests a sample of a particular product. Aniston visits many such cosmetic shops and collects the same model of the product to decorate her shelf. However, one shop-keeper refuses to give Jennifer Aniston the product and asks her to leave. Jennifer Aniston says that the sample is for her friend, who agrees. Later, the shopkeeper gives the sample product.

People with financial issues help each other

Jennifer Aniston is seen recalling the time when her shopkeeper friend bargained down the prices for her to buy grocery. On being asked about the reason behind his gesture, Jennifer Aniston's friend reveals that he usually helps people with problems. Later, Jennifer adds that she also has got many problems.

When Jennifer goes grocery shopping without money

After losing her job, Jennifer is seen dealing with acute financial problems and finds it difficult to cut down on expenses. In one of the scenes form the film, Jennifer is seen scrutinising the prize-tags of products at a grocery store. Even after cutting down some basic necessities to avoid extra expenses, Jennifer Aniston falls short to pay the billed amount.

