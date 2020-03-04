Jennifer Aniston's Movies That Scored The Lowest Ratings On The Movie Site IMDb

Jennifer Aniston has been a part of the Hollywood film industry since the year 1988. The actor is best known for her role as Rachel Green in the TV show Friends. She has also featured in many movies and even though many have been major hits, there are some that didn’t reach the mark.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Stunned Critics With These Scenes From 'The Good Girl', Take A Look

Here are Jennifer Aniston’s movies with the lowest ratings on IMDb

The Thin Pink Line

The Thin Pink Line was released in the year 1998. The movie is a mockumentary as it traces the story of a flamboyant male supermodel who is convicted of murder. Jennifer Aniston plays the role of Clove in the movie. It also stars Carrie Aizley Layne Beamer and Brian Blondell. IMDb has given a rating of 3.7 to the movie.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Kassie From 'The Switch' That One Cannot Miss; See

Rumour Has It…

The movie Rumour Has It… is the story of Sarah Huttinger, who realises that her whole life has been documented in a book and a movie. Jennifer as Sarah realises that she is the result of the well-documented event. The movie also stars Kevin Costner, Mark Ruffalo and Shirley MacLaine. IMDb has given a rating of 5.5 to the movie.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments From 'He's Not Just That Into You'

Picture Perfect

Picture Perfect was released in the year 1997. The movie stars Jennifer Aniston as Kate, who is a young advertising executive. In order to impress her senior, she complicates matters as she pretends to be the fiancé of a guy she had just met. The movie stars Jay Mohr, Kevin Bacon, Olympia Dukakis alongside Aniston. IMDb has given a rating of 5.5 to the movie.

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt To Adopt A Baby Girl Together?

Wanderlust

Jennifer Aniston starred alongside Paul Rudd in the movie Wanderlust. It was directed by David Wain and was released in the year 2012. It traces the story of a couple who goes through unemployment. They then decide to stay at a rural commune trying to find alternative living options. It also stars Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux, Malin Akerman and Joe Lo Truglio. IMDb has given a rating of 5.6 to the movie.

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Encouraged Jennifer Aniston To Change Her Heart About 'FRIENDS' Reunion?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.