Jennifer Aniston's Best Moments As Kassie From 'The Switch' That One Cannot Miss; See

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most famous stars of Hollywood and she has been a part of many successful films over the years. One such movie of the actor is The Switch. She was seen in the film alongside Jason Bateman in the lead role.

The Switch is a rom-com that released in 2010 and was directed by Josh Gordon. The movie follows the story of two best friends, Kassie and Wally played by Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. Being unlucky in love, Kassie decides to have a child with the help of a sperm donor. The movie follows the interesting story of how both Kassie and Wally are in the dark about the real father to her child who is no other than Wally himself. Here are some of the best moments of Jennifer Aniston from The Switch.

The picture frame

This hilarious scene starts with Wally and Kassie meeting after a long time. They both greet each other and then Wally meets Kassie’s son, Sebastian. He is seen looking through a fish tank before joining Wally and Kassie at the table. As Wally gives Sebastian a picture frame as a gift, he then asks him where is the picture that comes with the frame.

The misunderstanding

Wally and Kassie are having a conversation where Wally is trying to tell Kassie something. Kassie then stops him midway and tells him what she thinks he’s going to say thus creating a big misunderstanding and confusion. Then, They get inside the house where Wally and Sebastian talk about Kassie and Sebastian’s birthday.

Kassie trying to move on

The scene starts with Wally and Sebastian in the kitchen as Kassie walks in. Kassie then thanks Wally for taking good care of her son. They both then have a conversation about Kassie’s decision of thinking to move in with Rowland. She then also asks him a question about them.

