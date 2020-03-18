Jennifer Aniston's 'The Break-Up' Trivia: Vince Vaughn Gained 26 Pounds For His Role?

Jennifer Aniston's romantic comedy-drama flick, The Break-Up is considered one of the most critically acclaimed films of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star. The 2006's release, is helmed by Peyton Reed, starring Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston. The Break-Up was written by Jay Lavender and Jeremy Garelick and is produced under the banners of Universal Pictures.

The flick is about a once-loving couple from Chicago whose happily-ever-after quickly turns into a never-again. The couple rethinks over their broken romance when both the parties refuse to move out of their condo. Check out a few trivia about Jennifer and Vince's romantic-comedy, The Break-Up.

The Break-Up's Trivia -

According to an international report, Vince Vaughn gained 26 pounds for his role in the film.

The Break-Up also features Vince Vaughn's parents, his mother plays a tourist and his father plays Jennifer Aniston's father.

Jay Lavender, the writer and co-producer, appears in a cameo. He is spotted as a Chicago Cubs fan in the opening scene at the Cubs Game sitting just to the right of Jon Favreau.

This is the fourth flick where Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau have shared the screen after Swingers (1996), Made (2001), and Rudy (1993).

In the film, Jennifer Aniston's character Brook gets a Telly Savalas wax job. In real life, Savalas was Aniston's godfather.

The scene before Jennifer Aniston's character Brooke takes her nude walk, she looks at herself in the mirror and says, "Who loves ya, baby". This was the catchphrase of Jennifer Aniston's godfather, Telly Savalas.

Toward the end scene, Vince Vaughn uses his favourite dialogue where he tells the passengers on his tour boat about getting hopped up and making some bad decisions. He uses the same line at the beginning of his role in The Wedding Crashers.

The Tone Rangers is the name of an actual Acappella group in Washington D.C.

The French movie poster hanging above the TV in Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn's condo, "Un Tueur Dans la Foule" is for the 1976 movie, Two Minute Warning, starring Charlton Heston which was also released by Universal Studios.

The Break-Up is the second film starring Vince Vaughn and Vincent D'Onofrio, the first one was The Cell (2000).

