Jennifer Aniston's 'Just Go With It': Interesting Facts About The Film

Jennifer Aniston, the ultimate Hollywood girl next door, is widely known for her humorous roles in several TV shows and movies. From bagging Emmy Awards to Golden Globes, the actor established herself on an international level depicting Rachel Green on the highly popular television sitcom, Friends. She has won the hearts of millions with her exceptional acting skills.
Apart from the aforementioned TV sitcom, Jennifer Aniston has done a brilliant screenplay in Just Go With It. The American rom-com film features Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson and Brooklyn Decker in prominent roles. Aniston essayed the role of Katherine in the rom-com and later pretends to be Danny's wife. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Just Go With It.
ALSO READ | Brad Pitt's Mother WARNS Him, Asks Actor To Stay Away From Jennifer Aniston?
ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Interesting Trivia From The Movie 'We're The Millers'; Read
ALSO READ | Here Are Jennifer Aniston's Movie 'Marley & Me' Interesting Facts That You Might Not Know
ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston's Best GIFs That You Can Use To Express Yourself On Social Media
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.