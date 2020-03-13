Jennifer Aniston's 'Just Go With It': Interesting Facts About The Film

Jennifer Aniston, the ultimate Hollywood girl next door, is widely known for her humorous roles in several TV shows and movies. From bagging Emmy Awards to Golden Globes, the actor established herself on an international level depicting Rachel Green on the highly popular television sitcom, Friends. She has won the hearts of millions with her exceptional acting skills.

Apart from the aforementioned TV sitcom, Jennifer Aniston has done a brilliant screenplay in Just Go With It. The American rom-com film features Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson and Brooklyn Decker in prominent roles. Aniston essayed the role of Katherine in the rom-com and later pretends to be Danny's wife. Here are some of the most interesting trivia on Just Go With It.

Interesting trivia on Jennifer Aniston's Just Go With It

When Danny (role played by Adam Sandler) and Eddie (Nick Swardson) go to attend the party where Danny encounters Palmer (Brooklyn Decker), the house that is shown is actor Nick Swardson's real house.

The movie is a remake of the Hindi film titled Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya. It is also a remake of Cactus Flower (released in 1969). Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya's climax has the same ending scene of Jennifer Aniston's famous sitcom, Friends.

The film was scheduled to release on February 11, 2011, and that coincided with Jennifer Aniston's 42nd birthday.

When Adam Sandler and family cross the bridge in the movie, the two children depicted are Adam Sandler's children and the 'wife' portrayed in the scene is Adam Sandler's sister-in-law.

Jennifer Aniston enters a clothing store and refers to the salesman as Lori, which is the salesman's real-life name (Lori Heuring)

There is a scene where Katherine learns about Danny and Palmer's marriage, but she is in love with him. This is very similar to a scene from Friends (1994), where Rachel (Aniston) gets disappointed and feels sad after learning that Ross and Emily are getting married, and she still is in love with him.

