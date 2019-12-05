Jennifer Aniston Open To Falling In Love Again After Split With Justin Theroux?

Jennifer Aniston has evidently carved a path for herself in the entertainment industry with multiple successful films projects. The actor is currently featuring on Apple TV's The Morning Show. The Friends actor has had a public love life and has never shied away from speaking about her relationships and marriage and has recently expressed her views about love.

Jennifer Aniston's thoughts on love and relationships

Jennifer was married to the Fight Club actor Brad Pitt. The two parted their ways in 2005 and Jennifer wasn't seen publically with anyone for the next five years. After a decade, in 2015, Jennifer married Justin Theroux who has featured in films like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and The Spy Who Dumped Me. The couple then called it quits after two years of marriage in 2017. Now, after two years since Jennifer and Justin have parted ways, Jennifer has stated that she is open to love again.

While speaking to a leading magazine in the USA, Jennifer stated that she is seeking out love again as she believes it is a beautiful thing. She shed light on her thoughts about love saying that a person gets the opportunity to know themselves better by being vulnerable enough to let love in. She added furthermore that she does not wish to let the fear of losing in past relationships keep her away from finding love again.

Jennifer expressed furthermore that she feels deeply for people who do not allow love in anymore. She believes it is a missed opportunity to not love someone worth loving. She added that she has loved many people through the course of her life and she wouldn't be the person she is today if it weren't for each and every one of them.

