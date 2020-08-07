Jennifer Garner And Bradley Cooper Look Comfortable On A Beach Day In Mailbu, See Pictures

Hollywood actor Jennifer Garner was recently spotted having a casual beach date with fellow actor Bradley Cooper. Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper’s pictures went viral after the Alias co-stars were spotted in Malibu. According to TMZ, the pair looked flirty as they spend some time together. Check out the pictures that have gone viral:

Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper’s beach date

"NEW PICS" Bradley and Jennifer Garner spend time together in malibu on wednesday #BradleyCooper #JenniferGarner pic.twitter.com/s58CqBZ3L4 — BradCoopNews (Fan Account) (@BCooperfanpage) August 6, 2020

Bradley Cooper & Jennifer Garner

enjoy a nice beach day in Malibu on Wednesday! ☀️ pic.twitter.com/J4mo5GtYDc — Pop Alerts (@PopAIertNews) August 6, 2020

According to reports, Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper lounged around on the beach together. In the pictures, Bradley Cooper can be seen soaking some sun as he wore a pair of bright orange coloured shorts. He had his hair pulled in a chic bun as he laid down in the sand. Jennifer Garner wore a light blue coloured skirt and a dark blue colour top.

She was seen wearing a pair of white coloured shoes as she wore a pair of dark coloured goggles during the casual date. The Alias co-stars were joined by Bradley Cooper’s daughter Lea De Seine who built sandcastles on the beach. A video from Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper’s beach date has also gone viral.

According to the entertainment portal, Jennifer Garner has recently called it quits with her boyfriend of two years John Miller. Touch Weekly reported that John Miller and Jennifer Garner's split was amicable. It has also been reported that they parted ways before Los Angeles went into the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bradley Cooper has also called it quits with Irena Shayk in 2018. Bradley and Irina had been dating since 2015 and after four years of dating the two have amicably parted ways. The couple welcomed their daughter Lea De Seine in 2017 and are working on how to share custody amicably.

Recently, Garner’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and his girlfriend Ana de Armas were spotted on a double date with Affleck’s friend and actor Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, 44. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas seem to be enjoying each other’s company. The couple were seen hugging and kissing as they roam around the beach in Malibu. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have three kids -- 15-year-old Violet, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

