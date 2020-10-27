Jennifer Garner Gracefully Clarifies Pregnancy Rumours From Pumpkin Carving Instagram Post

Well-known actor, producer, and entrepreneur, Jennifer Garner, once again used her sweet and charming nature to shut down pregnancy rumours about her. Jennifer, who is a regular user of her social media platforms, recently posted a picture on her Instagram that led her fans to assume and speculate if the actor was pregnant. She currently has three children from her marriage to ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and sure knows how to deal with such rumours that have been known to be thrown at actresses for ages.

Jennifer posts pumpkin carving photo

On Sunday, October 25, 2020, Jennifer Garner took to her Instagram account to post an adorable picture of herself holding a large carved pumpkin on her lap. The pumpkin in her hands was carved in the shape of a house and had a smaller pumpkin sitting inside of it. Sitting on a newspaper on the floor, the actor looks delighted with her masterpiece. Jennifer had a wide mesmerising smile on her face in the photo. ‘When you and your jack-o’-lantern share a vibe,’ Jennifer captioned her post.

Jennifer Garner's Instagram followers speculate pregnancy rumours

Given how popular she is, Jennifer Garner’s Instagram has loads of fans who keep up with and are invested in her social media updates. So, when the star posted this image from her pumpkin carving time, fans started speculating if the actor was expecting a baby. They assumed that this could be a possible pregnancy announcement.

‘Um…..does this mean there is a little Jennifer behind that pumpkin?’ one of her followers asked in the comments section immediately. ‘I thought this was a pregnancy announcement for a hot second,’ another fan commented. To this, Jennifer replied, ‘STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. Good grief, I didn’t even see it, I just saw matching smiles.’ This comment by the fan received many more replies from others agreeing with her as they thought the same too.

While some fans were in absolute eagerness to find out if she was hinting to the world that she is pregnant, others seemed composed and said they expected such a reaction. ‘For suuuuuure someone gonna ask if you’re pregs,’ a fan wrote. Similarly, ‘Now people are saying you have a pumpkin in the oven,’ another person commented. ‘Calm down people. It’s a pumpkin quarantined in his little pumpkin house,’ another follower commented with reference to the current worldwide pandemic.

Jennifer Garner's children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

The actor, who has three kids, gracefully denied the speculations regarding her being pregnant. Jennifer Garner’s children include two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and the youngest, a son, Samuel. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck ended their marriage in 2018 when their divorce was finalised.

