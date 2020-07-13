Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Sunflowers On Instagram Says, ‘Come On, July’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner recently took to Instagram to share a cheerful video of herself. The video features Garner waving to the camera while she also tries to reach bright yellow sunflowers. The actress appears to be standing between two tall sunflowers. Further, she appears to be turning the flowers towards the camera lens. You can check out Jennifer Garner’s Instagram post here:

Jennifer Garner captioned the post as, “Another week, another chance to ♥ (Come on, July. ♥ï¸)”. Several fans showered their love on Garner’s post by liking and commenting on it. While some were mesmerized by the actress’ beauty, some praised the actress for her positivity. Moreover, several popular personalities like famous doctors, designers and social media influencers also commented on Jennifer Garner’s Instagram post. The famous artistic director, Jeff Leatham, showered his love on Garner’s post by saying that he loved the picture and that it made him smile. On the other hand the famous dermatologist, Dr Doris Day said, “Love this!! I just named my new (indoor mini orange) tree sunshine”! On the other hand, the celebrity fitness trainer Simone De La Rue said that she missed Jennifer Garner. You can check out some of the comments here:

Jennifer Garner’s Instagram:

The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past actress, Jennifer Garner is a huge social media influencer. While the actress is quite active on Instagram, she has about 9.3 million followers on the social media portal. A glance through Jennifer Garner’s photos and videos on Instagram will reveal that she is a huge health enthusiast. Recently, the actress shared a healthy peach recipe on Instagram. She captioned the post as, ”#PretendCookingShow: Peaches & Biscuits ðŸ‘ Miss @iamtabithabrown— thank you for always making me smile, for these incredible peach biscuits and for the parenting phrase that will get my kids through summer 2020— “it’s MY business.” I hope you don’t mind me cooking alongside and sharing the ♥ï¸ðŸ‘♥ï¸. Like so, like that. ðŸ˜♥ï¸♥ï¸. Please go to @iamtabithabrown for the DELICIOUS peaches recipe. Here is the recipe for the summer shortcake”. Further Garner also shared the recipe in her caption. You can check out the Instagram post here:

