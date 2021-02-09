Jennifer Lawrence And Timothee Chalamet Share A Passionate Kiss On New Film's Set

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence was recently snapped on the sets of the upcoming film called Don't Look Up with actor Timothee Chalamet. The 30-year-old actress has already appeared in over 20 films over the course of her career. Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has also appeared in a number of films throughout his career so far. The actor made his Hollywood debut in a minor role in the film Men, Women & Children. The Little Women actor got his first major role in the film Call Me By Your Name directed by Luca Guadagnino which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor making him one of the youngest actors to receive that honour in the category.

Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet have been filming together for their upcoming political satire disaster comedy film Don't Look Up. The film also stars an ensemble star cast of Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill & Ariana Grande. Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet's kiss became the subject of media attention when the two were snapped on the sets of Don't Look Up recently. Take a look at some of the photos below.

More about Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet's kiss

Actress Jennifer Lawrence showed off a whole new range of emotions while locked in an embrace with her Don't Look Up co-star Timothee Chalamet. The actress kissed Chalamet while filming a romantic scene of Don't Look Up just days after news of shattered glass from the set hitting her made the rounds. Jennifer wore a bright red wig with a leopard print coat and jeans in which she can be seen chatting with her co-stars. She leaned over & embraced Timothee just before the pair kissed in front of their friends.

Actors Jennifer Lawrence and Timothee Chalamet are set to play two prominent roles in their upcoming movie. According to Netflix's official description, "Don’t Look Up tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn humankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth." The two 'low level' astronomers will reportedly be played by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. Take a look at some more pictures of Jennifer and Timothee below.

