Zendaya Reveals Favourite Parts Of Her Collaboration With Timothee Chalamet On 'Dune'

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet will be seen together for the first time in Dune. The two young actors have been praised for their performances and are considered one of the rising stars in the Hollywood industry. Now, Zendaya shared her favourite moment of venturing with Chalamet in the upcoming movie.

Also Read | 'Dune' Officially Delayed; Timothee Chalamet-Zendaya Starrer Gets Oct 2021 Release Date

Zendaya on working with Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet

In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Zendaya talked about her experience of Dune with Timothee Chalamet. She said that he become one of her closest friends and called him 'lovely and so talented'. The actor mentioned that her favourite part was when they would have these, “dance parties” in her room, where she would leave the door open, Timothee would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in and they just start dancing. Zendaya asserted that her other co-star and Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem also peeked into the parties, and grooved. She stated that she was like, ‘OK Javier! He had the moves,’ and admitted being “very impressed” with his moves.

Also Read | 'Dune', 'Matrix 4' & All Warner Bros. 2021 Film To Arrive On HBO Max & In Theatres

Also Read | 'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve Bashes Warner Bros' HBO Max Release Plan

Dune has Timothee Chalamet in the lead character of Paul Atreides with Zendaya as Chani. It features Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Oscar Issac as Duke Leto Atreides; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. It also includes Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen; Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban; David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries; Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat; Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam; Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh; and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is an epic science fiction film. It is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965s novel of the same and is a reboot of the 1984 movie with the same name. The plot centres around the son of a noble family who is entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. The story will be divided into two parts, so a second installment is also confirmed. It is scheduled to arrive in theatres and on HBO Max on October 1, 2021.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' New Set Photo Shows Zendaya As A Shopkeeper With Tom Holland; See Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.