Where Is 'The Beach' Filmed? All About The Filming Locations Of Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer

The Beach is a Leonardo DiCaprio starrer adventure drama that released in the year 2000. It was directed by Danny Boyle and is based on a novel of the same name authored by Alex Garland. Upon its release, the movie received negative reviews from the critics. Read along to know about the filming location of the movie.

Also Read: Britney Spears Gives Befitting Reply To Everyone Who Criticises Her IG Dance Videos

Where is The Beach filmed?

The Beach was shot in Thailand and its filming location includes Maya Bay at the Ko Phi Phi Le Islands. The movie also fell into legal trouble that went on for years as the filming had caused some severe damage to the area. According to lovingbeaches.com, The 20th Century Fox had bulldozed and landscaped the beach in order to make it look more like a paradise. They had also taken down some trees and cut off the grass to make the area wider.

Also Read: Sunny Leone Asks Netizens A Tasty Question About Photos Of Her 'Yummy' Printed Pyjamas

More about The Beach

The movie was adapted from a book titled The Beach by author Alex Garland, with John Hodge writing its screenplay. The movie was directed by Danny Boyle and bankrolled by Andrew Macdonald with cinematography by Darius Khondji and editing by Masahiro Hirakubo. It was received decently at the box-office with moderate earnings.

The movie’s plot revolves around a young boy named Richard who is looking for some adventure while on his trip to Bangkok, Thailand. There he meets a French couple Etienne and Francoise and instantly gets attracted to Francoise. The film further unfolds, the three going on a trip to explore an uninhibited secret island at the Gulf of Thailand, following a map which is given to Richard by a guy named Daffy who he meets at his Bangkok hotel.

The Beach’s ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio playing the lead role of a freelance traveller named Richard, alongside Tilda Swinton as Sal, Virginie Ledoyen as Françoise, Guillaume Canet as Étienne and Robert Carlyle as Daffy. Leonardo was nominated for the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for his performance in the movie. The movie’s music was composed by Angelo Badalamenti and received some great reviews, unlike the movie.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma's Daughter Vamika Receives Love From Actor's Doppelganger Julia Michaels

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twins With Her Pet Dog Diana, Says 'White Tiger And Her Cub'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.