Ariana Grande To Release Deluxe Edition Of Positions With Four Additional Tracks

American singer and songwriter Ariana Grande dropped her new album Positions in 2020 and all the songs from the album are chartbusters. The singer took to Twitter to announce she is going to release the deluxe edition of her Positions album. In the tweet, she has scratched off the names of four tracks which hint that those four songs are newly added to it. Read ahead to know more details about Ariana Grande's Positions deluxe edition.

Ariana Grande's Positions deluxe edition

The Thank You, Next singer is all set to drop the deluxe edition of her superhit album Positions. She took to Twitter to share the tracklist of the edition. In the tweet, she had also scratched off names of four tracks which are assumed to be a new addition to the same. She also captioned the pictures as' Happy February'. Along with the tracklist, the tweet also saw two pictures. One was that of a television set and another was that of a mirror which had the names of Ariana, Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion written on it.

The deluxe edition will also see songs in collaboration with various other notable artists like The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, and Doja Cat. Netizens could not contain their excitement regarding the deluxe edition of Positions and have commented on their thoughts as well. Many have tweeted asking for information on the scratched off names while one has also made a pun on Ariana's lyrics by saying that 'they are going to staying up all night' for the album. Check out the tweets below:

us trying to see through the scribbles pic.twitter.com/Gswv3GkrWP — mills (@millielovesari) February 2, 2021

do u have any further information- pic.twitter.com/CalAPHoqXX — Preston (@PositionsPres) February 2, 2021

I’m physically prepared✋😩 “can you stay up all night?” pic.twitter.com/UST3CBDcMj — ☆Chloe☆ (@chloeeeeee101) February 2, 2021

The remix of one of her most popular tracks from the album 34+35 was released earlier in January. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion had collaborated for the remix as well. The song has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube. The original Positions album was released in October 2020. A concert documentary of Ariana's Sweetener album tour has been released on Netflix as well. It also gives the fans a sneak-peek into the backstage preparations and also the BTS from her album. It was released on December 21, 2020, a year after the tour ended.

Image courtesy- @arianagrande Instagram

