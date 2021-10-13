Jennifer Lawrence Collaborates With Gene Stupnitsky For Sony’s 'No Hard Feelings'

Sony Pictures has acquired the rights of No Hard Feelings, a comedy that would star Jennifer Lawrence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is being written and directed by Gene Stupnitsky of NBC’s The Office fame. The film would mark the directors follow up to 2019's Good Boys, a coming-of-age comedy that marked his directorial debut. Gene is co-writing the project alongside John Phillips.

Sony Pictures reportedly underwent cutthroat competition from other studios to secure the project, with distributor Universal Pictures also expressing interest in the film. No Hard Feelings will be given an exclusive theatrical release under Sony, however, the official price tag on the project remains unknown.

Jennifer Lawrence to star in No Hard Feelings

The story, which is set in Montauk, New York, will apparently have cues from Tom Cruise’s 1983 film Risky Business and the 2011 Cameron Diaz starer Bad Teacher, which was also co-written and executively produced by Stupnitsky. The film is being bankrolled by Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Justine Polsky and Lawrence. John Philips will also be serving as an executive producer.

The film comes as the latest addition to the Oscar-winning actor's upcoming projects, including Netflix’s holiday release Don’t Look Up, director Adam McKay's ensemble comedy in which Lawrence will share screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and many others. She will also be seen in Mob Girl, directed by Paolo Sorrentino as well as McKay's Bad Blood, in which she will helm the role of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. One of the highest-paid actresses in the world, Jennifer is famous for her roles in the X-Men film series, The Hunger Games film series and Silver Linings Playbook among others.

No Hard Feelings has been garnering headlines ever since it was announced. Jennifer was reportedly looking for a $25 million pay, while Gene Stupnitsky's fee is also estimated to be in seven figures. Sony had locked horns with streamers like Apple and Netflix, who were willing to shelve big on the Lawrence led movie. The publication's sources stated that Sony's top executives had to fly down to New York earlier this month to meet Jennifer.

(IMAGE: AP)