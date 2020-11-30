Jennifer Lawrence's Farm Fire Did Not Injure Any Animal Or Persons, Confirms Family

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm in Kentucky was destroyed in a “horrible fire” recently on November 27th, Friday evening. Camp Hi Ho announced the tragic news on their official Facebook and revealed that they lost their barn in the fire. However, the post also confirmed that no animals or persons were injured in the fire.

Jennifer Lawrence's farm fire did not injure any person or animals

Camp Hi Ho in their Facebook post announced, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire”. Further in the post, the family expressed how grateful they were for the “Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other firefighters who responded to our emergency”.

They also mentioned in the post that they are deeply thankful that “no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls”, the post also mentioned, “You are true heroes".

The family also thanked, "We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us”. The statement continued, “God’s goodness and protection is evident in this situation already, and our hope remains steadfast in Him, knowing that He is with us and in control of the steps ahead”. Check out the post shared by the family below.

What did Jennifer's family lose in the farm fire?

According to a report published by TMZ, it took over 30 firefighters and 6 trucks to put out the fire on the farm. According to a report in the media portal, Jennifer Lawrence’s brother, Blaine stated that the fire did ruin stalls for horses, an indoor riding area for children and a native wildlife display, an indoor rock wall, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station among other facilities. Reportedly, there were no fatalities.

A report in the media portal, Blaine promised to have the barn rebuilt and open by summer of the year 2021. Reportedly, he has asked for donations to aid in rebuilding.

Pic credits: Jennifer Lawrence Fanpage on Instagram and Hi Ho Camps Facebook

