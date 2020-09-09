Jennifer Lawrence Would Have Not Done 'The Hunger Games' If Her Mother Had Not Helped Her

Actor Jennifer Lawrence almost turned down her iconic role of Katniss Everdeen in the film The Hunger Games. The actor revealed the story behind her acceptance of the role and how it was actually her mother who had convinced her to do the film in the end, in an interview with USA Today. Read ahead to know more about the actor and the film in the article below.

Also Read | Catch best titles of Jennifer Lawrence and Steve Martin on Disney+ Hotstar Premium

'The Hunger Games' trivia

Jennifer Lawrence, before The Hunger Games, was very famous for doing only indie movies (with the exception of X-Men). She had also mentioned in many of her interviews that she liked doing films that had a small budget and no big stars and that she would steer clear of commercial movies as well.

The star recently revealed in her interview that she had also almost declined to play the role of Katniss Everdeen due to this reason. Adding that, she was aware that the film would be made on a huge scale and that it would be seen by many people.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence takes huge loss as she sells her Upper East Side glass-walled penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence's mother called her a 'hypocrite'

Jennifer Lawrence then mentioned that it took her three days to decide if she wanted to do the movie and had initially turned down the offer. This is when her mother had called her a 'hypocrite' as Jennifer did in fact like the story but objected to the size of the film.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth reveals kissing Jennifer Lawrence in 'Hunger Games' was awkward

Diving further into the topic, Jennifer explained that she had always told people that she always loved doing indie movies and when asked 'why didn't she ever do a studio movie?' she would say she cared more about the story of a film rather than the size of the film. On this, Jennifer Lawrence's mother then lectured the star that when she did find a story she liked, it wasn't fair of her to say no due to the size no matter what.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence joins Twitter to raise voice against racial injustice

Jennifer Lawrence was also scared to do 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence also revealed another reason as to why she didn't want to do the film - she was scared. The actor said she was scared of the 'aftermath' of the movie but finally added that she felt that she just couldn't say no because she was scared.

Promo Pic Credit: Lion's Gate Movie's Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.