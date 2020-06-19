Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter To Raise Voice Against Racial Injustice

The American superstar Jennifer Lawrence is now on Twitter but has joined the social media platform for a cause. Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Lawrence decided to raise her voice against racial injustice and voiced her opinion on Twitter by creating a public profile, Represent US, wherein she serves as a cultural council member. The other representatives in the list of Jennifer Lawrence's Twitter campaign include Orlando Bloom, Rachel McAdams, Omar Epps, J.J. Abrams, Ben Harper, Elizabeth Banks and Sophia Bush to name a few.

Jennifer Lawrence raises voice against racial injustice

On June 17, 2020, the Dark Phoenix actor, Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter and raised her concern about how corruption has broken the criminal justice system in the US and also explained what they can do to fix it. Along with sharing a video featuring Omar Epps and Desmond Meade, Lawrence's first-ever tweet read, "Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video,@omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale". Check out the video below:

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

Now, yesterday i.e. June 18, 2020, the actor posted a second tweet which was a statement about Breonna Taylor. Breonna a 26-year-old African-American who was gunned down by officers of Louisville Metro Police Department on March 13, 2020, by barging into her home. Jennifer Lawrence's statement read,

"For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice. And yet, those calls have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate. As a Louisvillian, as a human being, I cannot be silent. I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable.Mr. Cameron, the longer you wait to bring criminal charges against officers Jonathan Mattingly, Myles Cosgrove, and Brett Hankison, the more trust erodes. I urge you to commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of these officers, and address the LMPD’S insufficient response to Breonna Taylor’s murder. We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America. As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName. (sic)"

Check out her tweet below

