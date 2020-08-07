Jennifer Lawrence Takes Huge Loss As She Sells Her Upper East Side Glass-walled Penthouse

Jennifer Lawrence has had a very successful career in the world of Hollywood movies. Having won an Academy Award and being part of critically acclaimed movies like The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, Jennifer has successfully created a huge name for herself in the industry. But, the actor did not have much luck with real estate. Reportedly, Jennifer Lawrence has recently resold her beautiful glass-walled penthouse condo.

Jennifer Lawrence takes a huge loss on her glass-walled penthouse

Reported by Variety, when the Manhattan market peaked in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence had paid $15.6 million for her glass-walled penthouse condo that is located on the Upper East Side. Reportedly, according to the tax records that were filed in late July, the actor has now resold the place for $9.9 million to Lebanese banker Marwan Kheireddine. Jennifer Lawrence didn’t count the carrying costs, improvement expenses, and real estate fees, that sums up to an estimated total of a $5.7 million loss.

Jennifer Lawrence had initially listed the condo at Compass last year, with Pamela D’Arc, while asking for a very “optimistic” price of $15.45 million. She then got the price down to $14.25 million, by late 2019, and later lowered it further down to $12 million. But, taking into consideration the huge common charges of over $5,700 a month, not to mention taxes, insurance and upkeep that together amount to around $100,000 per year, cutting her losses seem to have been the right decision to make.

The 4,100 sq. ft, full-floor terraced penthouse has a lot more to offer. In addition to the 12-foot ceilings, it boasts of a panoramic city views through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows, and almost a 3,000 square feet of landscaped exterior space, that also includes an outdoor grill.

The condo contains three bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms. Even though the condo is not an ideal place to live in (considering the blistering hot or frigid New York summers or winters) but it is fine for odd days in between. The two levels of terracing have been enhanced by the seating area in front of a wall with a mounted TV.

