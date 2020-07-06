Liam Hemsworth Reveals Kissing Jennifer Lawrence In 'Hunger Games' Was Awkward

Liam Hemsworth and Jennifer Lawrence shared the screen space for the Hunger Games Series. They were seen together in The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay- Part 1, The Hunger Games Mockingjay-Part 2, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. The actors became friends on the sets of their movie and since then, they have been inseparable. Although their pair was loved for their on-screen chemistry, Liam Hemsworth had an awkward moment, every time he kissed her during a scene. Read ahead to know more.

Liam Hemsworth was awkward kissing Jennifer Lawrence

During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Liam Hemsworth spoke about his most awkward situation while filming The Hunger Games series. He said that filming for a kissing scene with Jennifer Lawrence was awkward. He added that Jennifer Lawrence is his best friend and he loves her a lot, but when it came to kissing her, he felt awkward.

Liam revealed that Jennifer Lawrence would eat garlic or tuna fish right before their kissing scene. And she would also tell Liam Hemsworth about it, adding that she hasn’t brushed her feet, pulling a prank on the actor that would make the latter uncomfortable. Actors Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth who were seen in several movies have reportedly been best friends and are also always there for each other.

Jennifer Lawrence played the role of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games series while Liam Hemsworth was seen as Gale Hawthorne in the film. They were seen as each other’s love interest in the series.

On the work front, Liam Hemsworth was last seen in the thriller film Arkansas. The film marked the directorial debut of Clark Duke. The film is an adaptation of a novel with the same name, written by John Brandon. Arkansas includes an ensemble cast of actors Michael Kenneth Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Eden Brolin, Chandler Duke, John Malkovich and Vince Vaughn along with Liam Hemsworth as Duke. He was also seen in the web series Most Dangerous Game created by Nick Santora, Josh Harmon and Scott Elder. The series was based on a short story The Most Dangerous Game by Richard Connell.

