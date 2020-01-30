The Debate
Jennifer Lopez accused Of Cultural Appropriation By Fans Over Her New T-shirt

Jennifer Lopez recently took to her Instagram to share a selfie. After this, netizens accused her of cultural appropriation. Read here to know about it.

Jennifer Lopez has time and time set trends with her fashion and her styling. She has been an influencer for an ages now and has been copied time and time again. Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to set a similar trend but failed. After the post was released, netizens began accusing JLO of cultural appropriation. Here is all you should know about it.

Read Also| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

Jennifer Lopez accused of cultural appropriation over her new t-shirt:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this picture, we can see Jennifer Lopez wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Bronx girl magic'. This picture was posted on January 29 and has been facing clashes since then. JLo is been slammed and accused of appropriating black culture. It was reported that this move was appropriating black culture as the line ‘Bronx girl magic’ is inspired by the ‘Black Girl Magic’ movement, which was started as a way to celebrate the beauty, power, and resilience of Black women.

 

Read Also| Beyonce To Jennifer Lopez: Pantsuit Dresses Inspired By Various Popular Singers

Here are the reactions of the fans:

Read Also| Kobe Bryant: Jennifer Lopez Sends Out Prayers And Love To His Grieving Family

(Image courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

 

 

