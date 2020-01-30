Jennifer Lopez accused Of Cultural Appropriation By Fans Over Her New T-shirt

Jennifer Lopez has time and time set trends with her fashion and her styling. She has been an influencer for an ages now and has been copied time and time again. Recently, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram to set a similar trend but failed. After the post was released, netizens began accusing JLO of cultural appropriation. Here is all you should know about it.

Read Also| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

Jennifer Lopez accused of cultural appropriation over her new t-shirt:

In this picture, we can see Jennifer Lopez wearing a t-shirt that reads 'Bronx girl magic'. This picture was posted on January 29 and has been facing clashes since then. JLo is been slammed and accused of appropriating black culture. It was reported that this move was appropriating black culture as the line ‘Bronx girl magic’ is inspired by the ‘Black Girl Magic’ movement, which was started as a way to celebrate the beauty, power, and resilience of Black women.

Read Also| Beyonce To Jennifer Lopez: Pantsuit Dresses Inspired By Various Popular Singers

Here are the reactions of the fans:

I hate how people act so shocked and offended when I say I'm not a fan of JLo because as a Latina, I'm supposed to idolize her or something. Black women can't have shit lol the fuck is bronx girl magic? https://t.co/w1fEhZzPYd — Yo. (@asal1230) January 30, 2020

Jennifer Lopez culture appropriating ass really out here wearing a shirt that says Bronx Girl Magic 🥴🤦🏾‍♀️ — KLMS (@MsSellers2U) January 30, 2020

That fool really said Bronx girl magic & watch her play stupid like she did when she tweeted ALM smh we really can’t have anything 😒 — Gabby✨ (@ItsGab_xo) January 30, 2020

What the hell is Bronx Girl Magic ??? Lmfaooooo https://t.co/u9htR7t8qr pic.twitter.com/U44sSrneTX — B🌹 (@youlovearai) January 30, 2020

Read Also| Kobe Bryant: Jennifer Lopez Sends Out Prayers And Love To His Grieving Family

(Image courtesy: Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.