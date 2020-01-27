Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes Inspiration From Jennifer Lopez For Her Grammys 2020 Outfit?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived at the 62nd Grammy Awards in a dress that has a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammy awards ensemble. When Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the Grammys red carpet back in 2000 in the iconic Versace dress with a plunging neckline, it became one of the most memorable moments in fashion history. Priyanka walked the red carpet in a Ralph & Russo dress with a similar plunging neckline.

When Priyanka Chopra took fashion inspiration from Jennifer Lopez:

Jennifer Lopez's look

Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Russo ensemble had beaded fringe details with ombre fringe sleeves and a long train with a deep plunging neckline that went way down till her belly button and she also accessorized her belly button with a pretty delicate dazzling crystal stud.

While Priyanka's dress was more shimmery and the exaggerated cape sleeves added more glam to the whole look. Jennifer Lopez's ensemble was a pretty sheer tropical printed Versace dress with an emerald brooch at the waist. She styled her look in a more casual and relaxed way than Priyanka.

While netizens went all gaga over the Priyanka's look some felt that it was way too bold and over-the-top. Here's how fans reacted to Priyanka's glamorous red carpet look at the Grammys 2020:

Netizens react:

she is a different type of Beautiful.. it don’t make no sensee 😍😍😭#PriyankaChopra #Grammys2020 pic.twitter.com/8QhVrYJv2t — Simbi 🌚 (@vixenyanki) January 27, 2020

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram/ Versace Twitter

