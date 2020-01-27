Kobe Bryant: Jennifer Lopez Sends Out Prayers And Love To His Grieving Family

Jennifer Lopez has given her condolences and lots of love for the grieving family of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Early on January 26, the 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna who was also travelling with him. The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirms that no survivors were found in the fiery wreckage.

Jennifer Lopez sent out her love and prayers to Vanessa on Instagram with throwback photographs along with a soulful message. Jennifer’s photos showed the Bryant family in happier times, as well as throwback pics of herself and A-Rod hanging out with Kobe and Vanessa.

There wasn’t a single photo where anyone didn’t have a smile on their face. The most devastating photos from the post were the photos of Gigi on the basketball court. Gigi was following in her dad’s footsteps and had dreams of playing in the WNBA one day.

Kobe Bryant played with the Lakers for over two decades, starting as an 18-year-old rookie in 1996. Bryant retired in 2016, third on the all-time NBA scoring list. He had five NBA championships to his name, winning NBA MVP in 2008. Bryant had a career average of 25 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Kobe Bryant even paired up with LeBron James for the Olympics, winning the country two gold medals in 2008 and 2012 respectively. As tributes started flying in from grieving fans across the globe, it was confirmed that Kobe Bryant had passed away along with his daughter Gianna. It is not just celebrities but also fans are in a complete state of shock after this incident.

