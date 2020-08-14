Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Purchase A Bel Air Mansion Worth $40 Million; Read Here

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly bought a $40 million mansion on Star Island in Miami. The singer and the basketball player will soon be neighbours of the global social elite, including actors, business tycoons, and billionaires, having snatched a property in the super-exclusive postcode.

The couple splashed out into the 86-acre, multi-million - pound house, which has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The two-storey estate is a 40,000-square-foot lot, offering an infinity pool with panoramic views over Biscayne Bay, a private ocean and the city skyline of Miami.

About their new home

According to a report by TMZ, the main residence consists of 10 bedrooms, four of which are on the second floor and are accessible through an elevator, 10 bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Amazing fireplaces, gleaming wooden floors and spotlights are key design features.

The master suite comes with a walk-in closet, an outdoor terrace, and a study and bathroom with a steam shower and an enormous bath. There is also a guest house with two suites, two bathrooms and two staff offices, plus a laundry room.

The property has a chic modern yet homely atmosphere, with the interior featuring opulent chandeliers, rich wood panelling in the wine room and windows from floor to ceiling, while the kitchen is kitted to an industrial standard.

It is also revealed that there are plenty of areas out in the beautifully manicured garden to enjoy the breathtaking views. The pool has a Jacuzzi, outdoor cabana, fountain, and a bar and dining area that will be the ideal spot for the family to enjoy their meals while watching the ocean. However, they have not officially commented with regards to the same.

About Jennifer and Alex

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are among Hollywood's most well-known couples. The duo has been spending their time together along with their kids during the lockdown. Jennifer often shares glimpses of how she and Alex spend their time together. Whether it is an award function or a date, they post pictures and indulge banter with fans on social media.

