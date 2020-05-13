Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Are One Of The Most Stylish Couple In H'wood; See Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. The two share a beautiful journey from the time they first met to being engaged. Here are pictures that prove that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez's 'Shall We Dance' Was Remake Of A Japanese Film; Learn More Trivia

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were rumoured to be in a relationship in 2017. In 2017, Alex appeared as a guest on famous talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he revealed how the two got to talking. Later that month, Jennifer Lopez also made a guest appearance on the same talk show, confirming his story of how they met. Later that year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirmed to be in a relationship with each other, through social media posts. Since then, Jennifer started to post pics of Alex on her account, very often. Their romance has been going strong since then and the two are often touted as one of the most fashionable couples in Hollywood.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez Or Hailey Bieber- Who Pull Off An All-white Ensemble Better?

The relationship between the two got serious pretty quick as they started going on vacations together. They even celebrated their birthday together. The couple even spends their Christmas together, surrounded by their family members and having kids around. Since the two had already opened up about their relationship, their pictures on their social media were a sight to the eyes of the fans.

Also Read | Rajkummar Rao, Prabhas And Jennifer Lopez Films To Watch This Weekend

After being in a happy and healthy, long-lasting relationship for over two years, Jennifer and Alex got engaged in September 2019. Both the celebrities took to social media and posted pictures of their engagement party on their social media accounts. However, they are still going slow on the marriage plans.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship's Detailed Timeline

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.