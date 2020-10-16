Jennifer Lopez Kept Few Details About Her Super Bowl 2020 Performance Under Wraps?

Global icon Jennifer Lopez has unveiled major secrets about her power-packed performance with Shakira at the Super Bowl, earlier this year. During the event, Jennifer appeared donning a feathered coat with the American flag on the outside and the Puerto Rican flag on the inside. Now, while interacting with Apple Music’s SOMOS Radio, Jennifer Lopez spilt the beans about the minute details that were kept under wraps until the last moment.

Jennifer told the outlet that the idea of the flag wasn’t disclosed to anybody until the very last minute because that global star did not want to face any objection on her idea. Hence, it was kept a secret till the time she actually stepped out wearing the costume. Adding to the same, the actor revealed while rehearsing for the performance, she would only wear the American flag on the outside, to avoid any kind of suspicion.

The singer reportedly did not open her entire costume until she was on the stage. According to her, it was a definite moment and she was willing to take the risk. It turned out to be a fun experience for her. J. Lo also told the portal, at that moment, she was representing both American as well as the Latinos.

The secret just doesn’t end here. Jennifer also disclosed why she performed alongside her daughter Emma on the stage. Elaborating further she added that the whole idea behind having her daughter come up in a cage and sing ‘Let’s Get Loud’ was a symbol of raising everyone’s voices and opinions ahead. The theme was to understand that every voice matters and everyone must always speak up.

The idea behind filling the stage with little girls was to send a powerful message to every Latino woman about the ‘obligation’ and ‘responsibility’ to stand against injustices. Jennifer wanted to urge everyone to demand better treatment. In the end, she explained that it was her ‘huge statement’ in a musical way. Lastly, she said the great thing about being a musician is that it enables one to be creative. Surprisingly, her message was received by all in a ‘beautiful way’, she concluded.

