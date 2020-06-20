Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Love Synchronising Their Outfits & Here's The Proof

Jennifer Lopez aka JLo and Alex Rodriguez aka ARod are among the most popular couples in Hollywood. They both have carved a niche for themselves in the industry and have inspired their fans in many ways. Apart from their highly successful careers, they are also known to be giving some major style goals to their fans.

The two often have been often seen synchronising their outfits on various occasions. So, here are some of Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's photos that show how much they love synchronising their attires.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez in synchronised outfits

Jennifer Lopez is an avid social media user and the singer has, time and again, given fans an insight into her daily activities. The singer-songwriter took it to her Instagram to share a picture that features her along with her partner, Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer Lopez can be seen sporting a black shoulderless top and black shorts that are perfect for any sports activity.

She teamed her outfit with a pair of adorable white sports sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Jennifer Lopez tied her hair back in a ponytail and did not accessorise her outfit.

Alex Rodriguez, one of the most prominent Baseball players, can be seen having some fun time with his partner, Jennifer Lopez. He can be seen sporting an all-black look just like Jennifer Lopez. He opted for a black t-shirt and black casual shorts. He completed his look with a pair of black sports shoes and a pair of black sunglasses.

Fans loved watching the way the two synchronised their outfits. Jennifer Lopez even accompanied the post with a caption, ''Trying to fit in at the country club...😂 🏌🏽‍♀️🏌🏾‍♂️😜 enjoying a little down time w my baby...☀️☀️☀️''

Here is yet another moment where Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez can be seen synchronising their outfits. The singer posted a picture of their Italian vacation. The two were seen matching white outfits.

Jennifer Lopez is wearing a lace dress that is designed by Dolce & Gabbana. The lacy dress that Jennifer Lopez wore features sheer panels and she teamed her outfit with a pair of strappy heels and a pair of sunglasses. She did not accessorize her outfit and styled her outfit with a tote bag. She tied her hair in a ponytail style.

Alex Rodriguez, on the other hand, can be seen matching her partner by sporting head-to-toe white ensemble. She teamed it with brown shoes and black sunglasses. Have a look:

