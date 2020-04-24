International Dance Day: Dancers Who Established Themselves In Different Film Industries

International Dance Day is celebrated every year on the 29th of April across the world. The day is celebrated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI), which is a part of UNESCO. The day marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, who created the modern dancing style, which is ballet. International Dance Day focuses to raise awareness amongst the public, artists, dancers, and creators to honour the dance, which is an art form across various barriers and hurdles including political, cultural and ethnic. On the occasion of International Dance Day, here are some international dancers who have carved a niche for themselves in different film industries.

Dancers who established themselves in the film industry

Jennifer Lopez

The singer started taking dance lessons when she was five years old. She impressed the audience with her performance as a Fly Girl on In Living Colour. She even showcased her dancing skills in Janet Jackson's video before shot to stardom with her part in Selena. She was even a judge on the popular TV show, World of Dance. She even took dance lessons, specifically pole dancing lessons, for her role in the 2019 movie Hustlers.

Tom Holland

Spider-Man: Homecoming superstar Tom Holland is not only a professional actor but he also is skilled in other art forms like dance. The actor is a trained ballet dancer and he got his lessons during his childhood in England. In the year 2008, he even featured in West End Productions, where he impressed the audience with his brilliant dance skills.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte's performance has been highly lauded by her fans, be it her web series or films. Apart from her acting skills, she is a trained dancer. The actor received her dancing lessons in London and she has also received training in Kathak.

Rajkummar Rao

This may come as a real surprise to many fans, but the popular actor is a formally trained dancer. The actor is well known for his stellar performances in Shahid and Citylights. He has taken dance lessons and martial arts lessons too.

