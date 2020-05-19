Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Promote Safety Amid COVID-19, Don Matching Face Masks

To keep the audience engaged during the lockdown period, Hollywood celebrities, have been entertaining their fans with pictures of them 'quarantining' and have also indulged in some fun-filled interactive online sessions. Recently, actor Jennifer Lopez’s partner, Alex Rodriguez shared a picture of his morning ride with Jennifer, with both donning the same face mask. Read the details here.

Alex Rodriguez, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to give a glimpse of his morning ride with his partner, Jennifer Lopez. While Jennifer Lopez can be seen donning a white sports top with the same stripped bottom, Alex Rodriguez is seen in a sweatshirt. However, what caught the audience’s attention was that the couple had donned a similar grey face mask. With the picture shared, Alex Rodriguez wrote: “Who wants to join us on our bike ride? 🚲💙#mondaymotivation”. Take a look:

The couple recently made it to the news when they contributed to a partnership between Wheels Up and Feeding America, to which Russell Wilson also contributed. If the reports are to be believed, the couple has donated meal kits to people in South Florida. In addition to the same, the stars partnered with a popular company to donate 20,000 meals to displaced hospitality workers in Miami through Food Rescue US. Jennifer Lopez also made a virtual appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show and spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected her wedding.

Coronavirus in the US

With more than 1.5 million positive Coronavirus cases, the USA remains a COVID-19 hotbed, surpassing the national tallies of the worst-hit countries like Germany, Italy, China and the UK combined. The New York State remains the worst-affected region in the US with more than 3,51,000 cases, followed by New Jersey and Illinois, which have reported nearly 1,48,000 and 96,000 cases respectively. As per fresh reports presented by the news publications in the US, more than 90,600 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country, which is the highest recorded death in the world. In a media interaction, the President of the US, Donald Trump mentioned that death count in the country can surge past the 1,00,000 mark.

