Jennifer Lopez And Robert Redford Starrer 'An Unfinished Life' Trivia; Read

An Unfinished Life is a 2005 drama movie helmed by Lasse Hallstrom. The movie is loosely based on Mark Spragg’s novel of the same name. An Unfinished Life stars Robert Redford, Jennifer Lopez and Morgan Freeman in pivotal roles.

The plot of the movie is based on Gruff Wyoming Rancher who must reconcile his relationship with his struggling daughter-in-law after they unexpectedly show up at his ranch. Here is a compilation of interesting trivia about this movie:

Jennifer Lopez starrer An Unfinished Life movie trivia

An Unfinished Life was set in Wyoming but was filmed in Kamloops, British Columbia. The production house of the movie licensed the ‘M’ logo of Marion, the design and logos of the police cars and had also asked photographs of police uniforms.

The 1966 Mercury truck used in the movie An Unfinished Life was sold in Canada which was the actual shoot location.

An Unfinished Life’s shooting was completed in the year 2003 but it wasn’t released until 2005.

Bart the Bear was a male Alaskan Kodiak bear actor best known for his numerous appearances in Hollywood movies like White Fang, Legends of the Fall, The Edge and more. The bear was reportedly trained by animal trainers like Dog Seus, Lynne Seus of Wasatch Rocky Mountain Wildlife.

Christopher Young originally selected for An Unfinished Life, but was later rejected and replaced.

During the early development of the movie, Paul Newman was in consideration to essay the role of Robert Redford. Paul Newman was rejected due to his ailing health.

An Unfinished Life is dedicated to Karin Lyberg-Hallstrom and Britta Olin, Lasse’s and Lena’s mothers respectively.

An intimate scene was shot between Jennifer Lopez and Josh Lucas in the back of the truck. But it was later cut from the theatrical release in order to avoid an R rating.

Robert Altman was involved in the early development and production of An Unfinished Life.

Jennifer Lopez previously essayed the role of a battered wife three years earlier in the 2002 movie Enough.

During the shoot of An Unfinished Life, director Lasse Hallstrom would keep the entire cast amused by playing the songs of ABBA.

Bart the Bear Jr appears in the movie. He is owned by Doug and Lynn Seuss who also took care of original Bart.

Robert Redford and Morgan Freeman previously shared screen space in the 1980 movie Brubaker. In the movie, they essayed the role of a prison warden and a violent prisoner respectively.

