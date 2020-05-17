Jennifer Lopez Starrer 'Bordertown' Fascinating Trivia That Will Surprise You; Read

Bordertown is a 2006 drama movie helmed by Gregory Nava. The movie features Jennifer Lopez, Maya Zapata, Martin Sheen, Sonia Braga and Antonia Banderas in pivotal roles. The plot of Bordertown was inspired by the true story of the numerous female homicides.

The movie unveils the story of an inquisitive American reporter sent in by her American newspaper to investigate the murders. Here is a compilation of fascinating trivia about Bordertown:

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's Crew Had A Tough Time Shooting For 'Anaconda'; Read Interesting Trivia

Jennifer Lopez’s Bordertown trivia

Bordertown is loosely based on the series of unsolved murders in an industrial border town near El Paso, Texas. Innumerable young women were kidnapped, tortured and murdered in the year 1993.

Jennifer Lopez was awarded Amnesty International’s Artists for Amnesty Award at the Berlin International Film Festival for this movie and for examining the ongoing murders of hundreds of women in a Mexican border town.

Bordertown was one of the two movies that featured the so-called Maquiladora Murders, the other movie was The Virgin Of Juarez which was released in the year 2006.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez's 'Enough' Movie Has Interesting Trivia & Details; Read Here

In one of the scenes of Bordertown, Jennifer Lopez can be seen telling Martin Sheen, “I have been running away from who I am my whole life because you do not want to be Mexican, not in this country.” It is an interesting scene because she is talking to Martin Sheen whose real name is Ramon Antonio, Gerardo Estevez. He adopted the screen name Martin Sheen because of the opposition he experienced by using his birth name. It is said that the emotions his character displayed were real during the scene since Jennifer Lopez’s words were relevant to his life experiences.

A maquiladora is a Mexican term for a factory operating in a free trade zone which imports raw materials and equipment under tariff-free duty-free conditions then export back to the country which they imported from. The factories are involved in a number of commercial activities which include assembly, manufacturing and processing.

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Jennifer Lopez's Pics At 28 & 50 Prove That Age Is Just A Number

Bordertown’s dedication and closing epilogue stated that the movie was made for all the missing and murdered women of Juarez.

Bordertown became Jennifer Lopez’s third project in which she collaborated with Gregory Nava.

The name of the newspaper that Jennifer Lopez’s character worked in Bordertown was the “Chicago Sentinel” while the real name of the local paper that Antonio Bandera’s character was editor of “El Sol de Juarez”.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez And Sean Penn Starrer 'U Turn' Movie Trivia; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.