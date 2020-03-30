Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Slay The Batting Practice With 12-year Old Emme

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are always posting videos and photos on their respective social media handles for their fans. In a recent video, Alex Rodriguez can be seen throwing the ball around with his fiance Jennifer Lopez and her 12-year-old daughter, Emme in their backyard. Take a look at the video below.

Read Also: 'Dynasty' Star Adam Huber On How A New Twist Will Impact Fallon And Liam

Jennifer Lopez & daughter Emme ace batting practice with former Yankee Alex Rodriguez

The former New York Yankee, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged and spending quality time at home amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Alex Rodriguez took to Instagram to share an adorable video with Jennifer Lopez and her daughter, Emme playing baseball in their back yard. The video is also a motivation for people around the world who are fighting this outbreak and are home quarantining. Take a look at the video, below.

Read Also: Emily Blunt Wants To Further Explore 'Mary Poppins' World

Alex Rodriguez has retired from professional baseball in 2016. He was seen playing with Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme in the video.The happy trio can be seen having a gala time in their backyard. Jennifer Lopez is showing off her beautifully toned figure in neon green and black sports bra and leggings of the same colour whereas her daughter looks adorable in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. A-Rod is donning all-black casual attire with white sneakers.

The video is accompanied by an emotional caption where Alex Rodriguez talks about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the world of baseball and the world in general. He addressed his fans and followers in these difficult times with some kind words of wisdom on behalf of Jennifer Lopez and himself. Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have on multiple occasions urged their fans to stay at home as much as possible.

Read Also: “We Are Home Now”: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Share Health Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Read Also: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, David Harbour Wants Marvel To Release 'Black Widow' On Disney+

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.