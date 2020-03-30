“We Are Home Now”: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Share Health Update After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Tom Hanks has reached his home safely. Taking to his social media handle on Sunday, Hanks posted the news of him being well and how they have safely reached the United States. Read on to know more about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s current health status here:

Tom Hanks shares health update as he returns home

According to reports, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have returned to their Los Angeles home after spending two weeks in Australia. The couple was diagnosed earlier this month with coronavirus and were hospitalised. After spending some time in the hospital, the couple were moved to a safe house in Australia. Here, they were seen spending some quiet time in self-isolation.

Tom Hanks was very active on Twitter and kept on posting his health status for his fans and friends. After getting a discharge from the hospital, Hanks had tweeted about how he does not have the fever anymore. Recently, Tom Hanks took to his official social media handle and posted a tweet, on Sunday, where he stated that he and his wife are now in their own house, like the rest of America. He also stated that the Hanks family has joined the whole of America in their efforts to end the coronavirus outbreak but the means of social distancing.

He took his time to express his gratitude towards everyone back in Australia, who took care of him and his wife Rita Wilson. Tom Hanks also thanked those who expressed their well-wishes towards the couple. He also tagged his wife Rita Wilson in the tweet. Here is the tweet.

