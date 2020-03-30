Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, David Harbour Wants Marvel To Release 'Black Widow' On Disney+

The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed many film releases to a later date or to streaming sites. For instance, Kunal Nanjiani’s The Lovebirds is to be released on Netflix and film 83 pushed to a later release. Similarly, Black Widow filmmakers are also stuck on whether to release it on streaming apps or find a later date. The film was originally supposed to release in April but has been pushed back due to the global health distress caused by the outbreak of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19. Even actor David Harbour of Black Widow suggested that it would be interesting if the film is streamed on a popular video-on-demand platform, Disney+.

Harbour thinks it would be fun if Marvel's Black Widow releases on streaming sites

David Harbour, who essays the role of Red Guardian in the superhero fiction film, revealed in an Instagram Live that he received a mail suggesting the delay in the release of Black Widow. He was shocked to hear this. However, he suggested that it would be fun if the film could be simply streamed online. He also added that the idea is above his pay level, but a suggestion would not do any harm.

David Harbour has several projects lined up, however, he believes that these projects will be pushed ahead. He will also be seen alongside Chris Hemsworth in Extraction, an American action thriller. However, David's popular role in Stranger Things as Jim Hopper is what had earned him laurels. He revealed in the Instagram live that the filming of season four of the show has also been halted due to the spread or COVID-19. He said that the release might be pushed due to all this and he is uncertain what will happen next.

David Harbour’s character will fight the evil in Black Widow. The film stars Scarlett Johansson in the lead along with Florence Pugh, OT Fagbenle and more actors. It is one of the many films that have been pushed due to the lockdown after the Coronavirus pandemic.

