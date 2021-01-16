Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Splitting Up? Here Is The Truth

Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez a while ago. Their wedding has been much anticipated by their fans. However, the couple has postponed the wedding twice without revealing why were they pushing back the wedding. This led to numerous fans and tabloids to speculate if everything is fine between the two or are they breaking up?

Speculation in the media started that Jennifer Lopez is dumping Alex Rodriguez because of various reasons pertaining to his lifestyle. Few portals claimed that the actor is calling off the wedding because Rodriquez is not getting any exercise and lacks the motivation to do anything. Few other tabloids claimed that the couple’s romance has died and JLo is reconsidering her plans of marriage with Alex.

Is Jennifer Lopez dumping Alex Rodriguez?

According to a report in Elle, Jennifer Lopez is not dumping Alex nor is she cancelling the wedding. Apparently, the speculations about Jennifer Lopez’s wedding and relationship with Alex were just rumours and had no base or evidence whatsoever. According to the media portal, the couple is going to get married and everything is fine between them.

Why was Jennifer Lopez's marriage postponed twice?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been dating each other since 2017 and were engaged to get married. However, their plans to get married have been stalling for over a year now. According to the interview given by Lopez to the media portal, she revealed that their wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor told the portal that for their wedding, there were things that they both “really, really wanted to do”. But they were not sure if they would have been able to recreate those, so they cancelled the wedding, reports media portal. Reportedly, the actor also stated that ever since then, they have not really talked about it but there is no rush.

The media portal suggests that Jennifer wants to do it (wedding) right when she does it. Moreover, the portal revealed that the actor said that the couple will just have to wait to see where the world lands. When the time is right, they shall have their wedding ceremony, suggests media reports.

Alex Rodriguez's photos with JLo

