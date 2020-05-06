Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Relationship's Detailed Timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood. The two share a beautiful journey from the time they first met. Here is Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship timeline. Read ahead to know-

The two artists first met in 2005 at a New York Yankees baseball game. Back then, Jennifer Lopez was still married to her now ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Even Alex Rodriguez was married to Cynthia Scurtis at the time. Alex got divorced from his wife in 2008 and Jennifer separated with her husband in 2014. The two met again after years when their romance started to brew.

By 2017, the rumours of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez being in a relationship had started to make rounds. The same year when Alex appeared on the famous talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he revealed how the two reunited. He said that he was standing and someone tapped him on the shoulder, and he turned around and did not recognize this person. It was Jennifer, dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue. Alex revealed that it took him about four or five seconds, before which she said, 'It's Jennifer! It's Jennifer!'. He went, 'Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.' He confessed that he was so embarrassed and then got a little nervous. Then they basically had a small chit-chat and when Jennifer reportedly said,'You have my number, reach out.' He went home later that night and reached out. Later that month, Jennifer Lopez appeared on the same talk show and confirmed the story of their reunion. She also revealed that after their encounter, Alex decided to make the next movie and texted her.

A few months after the couple confirmed to be in a relationship, Jennifer started to post Alex's pics on her account, very often. While on the way to the Met Gala, the two even took car selfies with each other and posted them on their respective accounts. At the annual fashion event, the couple made their first official red carpet debut with each other.

After that, the two started going on vacations together. They even celebrated their birthday together. In 2017, the couple spent their first Christmas together, surrounded by their kids and family members. Since the couple had already become open about their relationship, their adorable pictures on their social media were a treat to the fans.

After being in a healthy and happy relationship for over two years, the two got engaged in September 2019. Both of them posted pictures of their engagement party on their social media accounts. However, the couple is still going slow with the marriage plans.

