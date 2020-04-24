Jennifer Lopez Still In Awe Of The Engagement Ring She Got From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grabbed all the headlines in the early 2000s with their romance. The latter even proposed to her with a stunning $2.5 million engagement ring. However, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck never walked down the aisle together and she ended up giving him the ring back.

Jennifer Lopez still loves the engagement ring by Ben Affleck

Years later, Jennifer Lopez has now revealed in an interview that she still loves the engagement ring that she got from Ben Affleck. She went on to say that she “loved getting it”. In the interview, Jennifer Lopez mentioned how she is introducing her children to Barbra Streisand. It was then that she recalled how she first met the actor.

Jennifer Lopez mentioned that she first met Barbra Streisand at an Oscars Party. Barbra was into diamonds that Lopez had no idea about it. Jennifer Lopez then hilariously added how Barbra Streisand then came up to her and asked her if she can see the ring.

Jennifer Lopez mentioned that Ben Affleck had got her a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. She also said that her ring got a lot of attention. She loved the ring herself. Barbra Streisand then went on to enquire Jennifer Lopez more about the ring.

According to various reports that surfaced at the time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to break off their engagement after she was tired of his constant casino trips to Las Vegas. Ben Affleck has been caught many times counting cards inside a casino. Reportedly, even his ex-wife Jennifer Garner had divorced him for the same reason.

However, Jennifer Lopez has been dating former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez since quite some time now. The couple even announced their engagement early last year. Their pictures on the internet have been giving fans Couple Goals.

